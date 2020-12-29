83 new COVID cases, two fatalities in local parishes

Eighty-three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 65 of them in St. Martin, were reported Tuesday for three local parishes. St. Mary and St. Martin have one newly reported fatality each.

Statewide, hospitalizations were up sharply again after declining over the Christmas period, said the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

In St. Mary, nine new confirmed cases raise the pandemic total to 2,666, with another 249 positives based on antigen tests and listed as probable. The death reported Tuesday raises the confirmed toll to 96 with six probable.

St. Martin's 65 new cases raise the total to 3,451 confirmed with 244 probable. The fatality was the 76th in St. Martin with another six probable.

Assumption has nine new confirmed cases for a total of 1,130 with 185 probable. The death toll there remains at 26 confirmed with one probable.

Statewide:

--3,946 new cases raise the confirmed pandemic count to 277,887 with another 26,598 probable.

--61 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 7,034 with 363 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals was up 92 Tuesday to 1,689.

--17 more people are on ventilators for a total of 218.