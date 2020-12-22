82 new COVID cases, two deaths in local parishes

Two COVID-related fatalities and 82 new confirmed cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations reached a level not seen since the first wave of coronavirus last spring.

St. Mary had one of the two fatalities, raising the toll from the pandemic to 94 confirmed deaths with another six listed as probably COVID-related.

The parish has 25 new confirmed COVID-10 cases detected by molecular tests. Another 230 positives resulted from the les sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

In St. Martin, one new fatality raises the confirmed pandemic toll to 75 confirmed with five probable. The parish also has 54 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,271 with 211 probable.

Assumption has three new confirmed cases for a total of 1,079 with another 161 probable. The death toll there remains at 25 confirmed with one probable.

Statewide:

--3,705 new cases raise the count to 266,953 confirmed with 24,007 probable.

--51 new fatalities raise the confirmed toll to 6,813 with 345 probable.

--57 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals Tuesday for a total of 1,647.

--7 more people are on ventilators for a total of 181.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health website has begun listing the number of COVID vaccinations. As of Tuesday, 22,108 vaccinations have been administrated by a total of 879 enrolled providers.