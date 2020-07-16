82 new COVID cases in three local parishes; one new death in St. Martin

Fifty-eight new COVID cases among St. Mary people were reported Thursday, and another new death was reported in St. Martin.

The number of new state cases grew by more than 2,000 again, but the Louisiana Office of Public Health said new federal reporting requirements delayed an update in the new of people hospitalized for COVID treatment for the second straight day. The Wednesday number was 1,369.

In St. Mary, the new cases bring the total since the pandemic began to 959. The number of deaths remained at 39.

Twenty new cases were reported for St. Martin on Thursday, raising the total to 1,149. The newly reported fatality raises the total to 30.

Four new cases were reported in Assumption, where the pandemic total rose to 439. Seventeen Assumption residents have died.

Statewide:

--2,280 new positives raised the total to 86,411.

--24 newly reported deaths raised the total to 3,375.