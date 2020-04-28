8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in region

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported at noon Tuesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption.

In the Tuesday report:

--One new case was reported in St. Mary for a total of 182 after 1,003 tests. The official death toll remains at 20.

--Five new cases were reported in St. Martin for a total of 226 after 1,675 tests. The death toll remains at 15.

--Two new cases were reported in Assumption for a total of 177 after 687 tests. The death toll remains at three.

Statewide:

--218 new cases were reported for a total of 27,286 after more than 150,000 tests.

--61 new deaths were reported for a total of 1,758.

--Hospitalizations were down 17 to 1,666.

--Ventilator use was down by 18 to 244.

--