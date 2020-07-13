74 new COVID cases reported in three parishes; eight positives reported at Patterson Healthcare

Another 74 new COVID-19 positives were reported Monday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes, the day after Coroner Eric Melancon reported several positives at a second St. Mary nursing home.

In a webcast interview on KQKI, Melancon said Sunday that eight residents tested positive at Patterson Healthcare. The nursing home took steps to isolate the infected residents, Melancon said.

The outbreak at Legacy of Franklin appears to have "fizzled out," Melancon said. COVID-19 claimed the lives of 16 residents at that nursing home.

On Monday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 39 new cases in St. Mary in the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. That brings the total number of positives to 801 since the pandemic began.

In St. Martin, 29 new cases raised the total to 1,050.

In Assumption, six new cases make the total 430.

No new local deaths were reported, although Melancon said test results are pending for three St. Mary fatalities. For now, the death toll stays at 39 in St. Mary, 27 in St. Martin and 16 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,705 new cases make the pandemic total 79,827.

--7 new deaths raise the toll to 3,315.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID treatment grew by 65 to 1,308.

--The number of people on ventilators grew by eight to 142.