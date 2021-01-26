74 new confirmed COVID cases in three local parishes

Seventy-four new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no fatalities were reported for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday in three local parishes.

St. Mary has 14 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,133 confirmed with another 615 probable cases.

St. Martin has 34 confirmed cases for a total of 4,163 confirmed with 360 probable.

Assumption has 26 new cases for a total of 1,401 confirmed with 415 probable.

The death tolls remain at 99 confirmed with 11 probable in St. Mary, 92 confirmed with nine probable in St. Martin, and 28 confirmed with three probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,654 new cases Tuesday raise the pandemic total to 341,211 confirmed and 47,351 probable.

--31 new fatalities raise the confirmed toll to 8,090 confirmed with 531 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals was up by eight to 1,646.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 217.