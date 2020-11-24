71 new confirmed COVID cases, one death in local parishes

Seventy-one new confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 221 probable cases in three local parishes were reported for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday. The Louisiana Office of Public Health also reported one COVID-related fatality in St. Martin.

Statewide, new confirmed cases and hospitalizations took another big jump.

In St. Mary, two new confirmed cases were reported for a total of 2,228 cases since the pandemic began. The confirmed cases were detected with PCR tests. The less sensitive antigen tests resulted in another 94 positives, which are listed as probable.

St. Martin had 59 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 2,600, plus another 53 probable cases.

Assumption had 10 new confirmed cases for a total of 928, plus 74 probable cases.

The death in St. Martin raised the pandemic death toll there to 66, plus five cases listed as probably COVID-related. The death tolls remain at 89 with five probables in St. Mary and 24 with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,266 new cases raised the confirmed case count to 213,214, plus 11,190 probables.

--39 newly reported fatalities raise the statewide toll to 6,072, plus 251 deaths probably COVID-related.

--40 more COVID-positive people were being treated in hospitals Tuesday for a current total of 1,052.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 113.