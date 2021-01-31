71 new confirmed COVID cases in local parishes, two St. Martin deaths

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in St. Martin for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday. St. Martin, St. Mary and Assumption had a total of 71 new confirmed cases.

St. Mary has 25 new confirmed COVID cases for a total of 3,189 since the pandemic began, with another 664 probable cases. The death toll remains at 102 confirmed with 11 probable.

The two St. Martin fatalities raise the confirmed toll there to 95 with eight probable. The parish had 32 new confirmed COVID cases Sunday for a pandemic total of 4,241 with 376 probable.

Assumption has 14 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,460 with 482 probable. The death toll remains at 28 confirmed with three probable.

Statewide:

--3,355 new cases raise the pandemic total to 349,697 confirmed with 50,292 probable.

--58 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 8,291 confirmed with 568 probable.

--130 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 1,416. Hospitalizations topped 2,000 Jan. 6.

--1 more person is on a ventilator for a total of 199.