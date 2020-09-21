7 new COVID cases, 1 death reported in three parishes

Seven new COVID-19 cases and a death in St. Martin were reported in three local parishes in Monday's Louisiana Office of Public Health update.

Two new cases raised the total in St. Mary since the pandemic began to 1,891. The death toll remained at 77.

St. Martin also had two new cases for a pandemic total of 2,058. The death reported Monday raised the number of parish fatalities to 61.

Assumption had three new cases for a total of 753. Twenty-four Assumption people have died.

Statewide:

--249 new cases raised the pandemic total to 161,462.

--9 new deaths raised the statewide toll to 5,207.

--9 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 587.

--7 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 93.

The OPH said Monday that 145,570 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19. Subtracting the number of recoveries and the number of deaths from the total case count leaves nearly 11,000 active cases across the state.