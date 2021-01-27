63 new new confirmed COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Sixty-three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than half of them in St. Martin, were reported for three local parishes in the 24 hours leading to midday Wednesday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said. No local fatalities were reported.

St. Mary has seven new confirmed COVID cases for a pandemic total of 3,140. That was one of the lowest daily totals in recent weeks. But the parish also has recorded 623 probable cases detected by antigen tests.

Thirty-three new confirmed cases raise St. Martin's pandemic total to 4,196 with 369 probable.

Assumption has 23 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,424 with 459 probable.

The death tolls remain at 99 confirmed with 11 probable in St. Mary, 92 confirmed with nine probable in St. Martin and 28 confirmed with three probable for Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,868 new cases raise the pandemic total to 343,583 confirmed with 48,833 probable.

--67 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,152 confirmed with 536 probable.

--21 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 1,625.

--14 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 203.