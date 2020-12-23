63 new COVID cases, one death in local parishes

Sixty-three new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one fatality were reported for three local parishes at midday Wednesday.

St. Mary has 16 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,613 since the pandemic began. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 247 positives were detected with the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

Wednesday's report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health listed one new COVID-related fatality. That raises the pandemic toll here to 95 with six probable.

St. Martin has 29 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,300 plus 219 probable.

Assumption has 18 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,097 with 160 probable.

The death tolls remain at 75 confirmed with five probable in St. Martin and 25 with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,976 new cases raise the confirmed count to 268,984 with another 24,950 probable.

--68 new fatalities raise the confirmed toll to 6,877 with 349 probable.

--28 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,675.

--15 more people are on ventilators for a total of 196.