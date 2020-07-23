60 new COVID positives, three deaths Thursday in three local parishes

Sixty new COVID-19 positives were reported for three local parishes Thursday along with three new fatalities in St. Mary and St. Martin.

Statewide, nearly 2,300 new positives were reported for the 24 hours leading up to midday Thursday.

Twenty-six new COVID cases were reported for St. Mary, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,215.

St. Martin has 20 new positives for a total of 1,353.

Assumption has 14 new positives for a total of 477.

Two deaths were reported Thursday in St. Martin for a total of 34.

A newly reported St. Mary death raises the total here to 40.

Assumption's death toll remains at 18.

Statewide:

--2,296 new positives pushed the total above 100,000 to 101,650.

--16 new deaths raise the statewide toll to 3,574.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment rose by four to 1,585.

--An additional nine people are on ventilators for a total of 197.