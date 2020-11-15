56 new confirmed COVID cases, one death in local parishes

Fifty-six confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes. One new fatality was reported in St. Mary.

Another 120 probable COVID cases were detected by antigen tests, which the Louisiana Office of Public Health has begun reporting.

Statewide hospitalizations showed another big increase over the weekend.

In St. Mary, the number of cases confirmed by the more accurate molecular tests was 12 for a total of 2,137. The death reported Sunday was the parish's 89th confirmed fatality.

The OPH reports another 65 probable cases in St. Mary and five more deaths probably related to COVID-19.

St. Martin has another 29 confirmed cases for a total of 2,422. Sixty-five confirmed COVID deaths and five probable deaths have been reported for St. Martin.

The parish has 21 probable COVID cases.

In Assumption, 15 confirmed positives raise the parish's case count to 879. The number of deaths is now being reported as 24 confirmed and one probable.

Assumption has another 34 probable COVID cases.

Statewide:

--2,565 confirmed cases in the two days raise the case count to 204,513.

--11 confirmed COVID-related deaths raise the total to 5,895. Another 237 deaths are considered probable.

--61 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 753.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators lowered the total to 58.