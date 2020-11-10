50 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths locally

The number of COVID-19 cases reported locally Tuesday followed state statistics upward.

Fifty new cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption. More than 1,300 new cases and an increase of 32 in hospitalizations were recorded statewide.

In St. Mary, 19 new cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 2,087.

St. Martin has 26 new cases for a total of 2,328.

Assumption has five new cases for a total of 841.

No new local fatalities were reported Tuesday, so the tolls remain at 87 in St. Mary, 65 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,307 new cases raise the pandemic total to 189,682.

--10 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 5,829.

--The number of people of ventilators fell by five to 66.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals went up by 32 Tuesday to 684. The number of hospitalizations grew by 30 in Monday's report.