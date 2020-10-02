5 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Five new COVID-19 cases, four of them in St. Mary, were reported locally for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The new St. Mary cases raise the count since the pandemic began to 1,947.

One new Assumption case raises that parish's total to 766.

For the second day in a row, the St. Martin case count was adjusted downward by one, this time to 2,102.

No new fatalities were reported locally, so the death roll remains at 77 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--889 new cases raise the pandemic total to 167,401.

--26 deaths raise the toll to 5,355.

--2 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized, raising the total to 536.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 74.