5 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in local parishes

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in St. Mary Parish and one in St. Martin, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health midday update. No new deaths were reported.

The four St. Mary cases raised the total number of positive tests to 308 after about 3,000 total tests. The number of deaths remains at 29.

The one new case in St. Martin raises the total there to 292 after more than 3,000 tests. The death toll remains at 22.

In Assumption, the case count remains at 245 after about 2,000 tests. Twelve people have died there.

Statewide:

--443 news cases raised the total to 38,497 after more than 347,000 tests.

--21 newly reported deaths raise the total to 2,617.

--33 fewer people were in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, dropping the total to 798.

--3 fewer people were on ventilators for a total of 100.