49 new COVID cases, three deaths reported for local parishes

Forty-nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths in St. Martin were reported in local parish for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday.

Statewide, more than 100 confirmed COVID-related deaths were reported, and hospitalizations continued to climb.

In St. Mary, 26 new confirmed COVID cases Friday raise the pandemic total to 2,885 with another 429 cases listed as probable.

In St. Martin, 13 new cases raise the pandemic total to 3,741 confirmed with 306 probable. The three confirmed COVID-related deaths Friday raise the pandemic toll to 82 with eight probable.

Assumption has 10 new cases Friday for a confirmed total of 1,193 with 290 probable.

The death rolls remain at 96 with seven probable in St. Mary and 27 with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,372 new cases raise the confirmed case count to 306,442 with 34,989 probable.

--105 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 7,411 confirmed with 422 probable.

--36 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 2,069.

--The number of people on ventilators is up by one to 220.