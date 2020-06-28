49 new COVID-19 postives, no deaths in three local parishes

Louisiana has recorded 1,467 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and 49 of those positives were in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption, according to numbers released at midday Sunday.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health did not report numbers Saturday, citing a planned power outage.

Seventeen new COVID cases turned up in St. Mary over the weekend, running the number of positive tests since the pandemic began to 443.

St. Martin, where numbers have been up sharply over the last two weeks, added 27 more positives for a total of 661.

Assumption had five new cases in the two days for a total of 343.

No deaths were reported locally, so St. Mary's toll remains at 38, St. Martin's at 26 and Assumption has 14.

Statewide:

--1,467 new cases since Friday mean 56,236 Louisiana people have tested positive for COVID-19.

--9 deaths raised the death toll to 3,086.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose by 15 to 715.

--3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 76.