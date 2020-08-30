48 new COVID cases, one death in two days

Forty-eight new COVID cases and one St. Mary death were reported Sunday for the previous 48 hours.

In St. Mary, the most recent fatality means 69 people have died of COVID-related causes since the pandemic began. Three new COVID cases raised the pandemic case count to 1,757.

In St. Martin, 34 new cases make the total 1,964. In Assumption, 11 new cases raised the total to 664.

St. Martin's COVID death toll remains at 56, Assumption's at 22.

Statewide:

--1,645 cases in the two days make the pandemic total 147,867.

--27 deaths raise the total to 4,768.

--2 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized, raising the total to 902.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 143.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health doesn't report COVID statistics on Saturdays, so the new numbers reflect cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ventilator use from noon Friday to noon Sunday.