48 new COVID cases, one death in local parishes

St. Mary Parish has 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases and a newly reported fatality for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday.

The new cases raise the confirmed COVID-19 count to 2,516 since the pandemic began. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 161 positives were detected with the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

The death reported Wednesday was the 93rd confirmed COVID-related fatality in St. Mary. Another six are listed as probable.

St. Martin had 29 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 3,122 plus 172 probable.

Assumption has three new confirmed cases for a total of 1,051 with 124 probable.

The death tolls remain at 73 confirmed with five probable in St. Martin and 25 confirmed with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,275 new cases raised the confirmed count to 254,489 with 21,056.

--38 new fatalities raise the confirmed toll to 6,607 with 326 probable.

--The number of COVID-people in hospitals fell by 13 to 1,584.

--15 additional people are on ventilators for a total of 167.