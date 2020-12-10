45 new COVID cases in three local parishes

Forty-five new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals across Louisiana, which has soared since early November, fell in the latest report.

St. Mary has 25 new confirmed cases in the Thursday report for a total of 2,410. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 134 cases were detected with the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has 16 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,965, plus 140 probables.

Assumption has four new confirmed cases for a total of 1,015 with four probables.

No local fatalities were reported Thursday, so the death tolls remain at 91 confirmed with six probables in St. Mary; 70 confirmed with five probables in St. Martin; and 24 confirmed with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,542 new cases raise the confirmed count to 243,435 with 17,894 probables.

--40 fatalities were reported for a confirmed pandemic total of 6,426, plus 298 probables.

--8 fewer COVID-positive people were hospitalized Thursday, lowering the total to 1,529.

--3 more people are on ventilators for a total of 180.