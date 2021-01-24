45 COVID cases, three deaths in local parishes

Three COVID-related fatalities and 45 new confirmed COVID cases were reported for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday for three local parishes.

Statewide, the number of COVID-positive people in Louisiana hospitals continued to fall sharply, according to a report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Two confirmed COVID deaths in St. Mary raise the pandemic death toll to 99 confirmed with 10 deaths reported as probable. The parish had 22 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 3,110 with 590 cases listed as probable.

Assumption had the third COVID-related death reported locally Sunday, raising its confirmed toll to 28 with three probable. Assumption has 16 new confirmed COVID cases for a total of 1,365 with 420 probable.

St. Martin has seven new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 4,110 with 358 probable. The death toll remains at 90 confirmed with nine probable.

Statewide:

--3,604 new cases raise the pandemic total to 337,215 confirmed with 46,647 probable.

--82 new deaths raise the pandemic toll to 8,038 confirmed with 527 probable.

--The number of people in hospitals dropped by 102 to 1,671 after rising above 2,000 earlier this month.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 215.