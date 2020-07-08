43 new COVID cases in three parishes; La. hospitalizations, ventilator use drop

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption have 43 new COVID-19 positives, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health report at midday Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations statewide dropped by three.

In St. Mary, 16 new positives made the total 632 since the pandemic began.

In St. Martin, 18 new positives raised the total to 915.

Nine new cases pushed the Assumption total to 399.

No new deaths were reported locally, so the toll in St. Mary remains at 39, in St. Martin at 27 and in Assumption 15.

Statewide:

--1,888 new positives raised the pandemic total to 70,151.

--20 new deaths make the toll 3,231.

--The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment fell by three to 1,022.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by four to 105.