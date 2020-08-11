43 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

St. Mary and St Martin parishes have 20 new COVID-19 cases each, and Assumption has three in the midday Tuesday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No new deaths were reported locally.

St. Mary's total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,631. The death toll remains at 55.

In St. Martin, 1,734 cases have been reported. The death count stays at 46.

Assumption has had 591 cases. Twenty Assumption residents have died.

Statewide:

--1,164 new cases bring the pandemic total to 133,125.

--26 deaths bring the toll to 4,195.

--47 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 1,335.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 214.