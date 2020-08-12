41 new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

The spread of COVID-19 in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption continues to slow, according to numbers at midday Wednesday from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. But another death was reported

Wednesday in St. Mary.

Within the last few weeks, the three parishes sometimes had a total of more than 100 new cases a day.

But on Wednesday, St. Mary had 11 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,642 since the pandemic began. The death reported Wednesday was the parish's 56.

St. Martin has 23 new cases for a pandemic total of 1,757 cases and 46 deaths.

Seven new Assumption cases bring the total to 598 with 20 deaths.

Statewide:

--1,179 new cases were reported for a pandemic total of 134,304.

--43 new deaths raise the toll to 4,238.

--15 fewer people were in hospitals, lowering that total to 1,320.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 211.