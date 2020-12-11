41 confirmed COVID cases locally, one death reported Friday

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. One new fatality was reported in Assumption Parish.

In St. Mary, 16 new cases raise the confirmed pandemic case count to 2,426. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 136 cases resulted from the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has 22 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,987 with 144 probables.

Assumption has three new cases for a total of 1,018 with 115 probables.

The fatality reported Friday in Assumption raises the confirmed toll there to 25 with one death listed as probably COVID-related. The death tolls were unchanged in St. Mary (91 confirmed, six probable) and St. Martin (70 confirmed, five probable).

Statewide:

--2,924 new cases raise the pandemic total to 245,626 confirmed with 18,565 probables.

--43 new fatalities raise the toll to 6,465 confirmed with 302 probables.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals rose by 60 Friday to 1,589.

--13 fewer people are on ventilators, lowering that total to 167.