40 new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:12pm

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Tuesday, including 40 in three local parishes.

No new deaths were reported locally.

Twenty-seven of the 40 local positives were among St. Martin people, where the pandemic total of positives reached 712.

Twelve new cases were reported for St. Mary for a total of 469.

Assumption had one new case for a total of 352.

The death toll remained at 38 in St. Mary, 26 in St. Martin and 14 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,014 new cases make the pandemic total 58,905.

--22 new deaths raise the statewide toll to 3,113.

--The number of hospitalizations grew by 44 to 781.

--4 additional people went on ventilators for a total of 83.

