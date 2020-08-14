38 new COVID cases, one death in local parishes
Three local parishes have 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 24 of them in St. Martin, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said. One more St. Martin Parish resident has died from COVID-related causes.
St. Martin's 24 new cases raised the total to 1,784. The death reported Friday brings that total to 47.
St. Mary has eight new cases for a total of 1,666 since the pandemic began. Fifty-nine people have died from COVID-19.
Assumption has six new cases for a total of 606. The COVID death toll there stays at 20.
Statewide:
--1,298 new cases raise the pandemic total to 136,737.
--28 newly reported deaths raise the toll.
--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals wasn't reported Thursday because of technical problems. Friday's total was down 77 from Wednesday to 1,243.
-14 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 197.