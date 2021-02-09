37 new confirmed COVID cases, two deaths in local parishes

St. Mary and St. Martin have a total of 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday. Two COVID-related fatalities were reported in St. Martin.

The new fatalities raise the confirmed death toll in St. Martin to 100 with eight probable. St. Martin has 26 new confirmed COVID cases for a pandemic total of 4,326 confirmed with 398 probable cases.

St. Mary has 11 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 3,244 with 720 probable. The death toll remains at 106 confirmed with 11 probable.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by five confirmed cases for a total of 1,501 with 535 probable. The death toll there remains at 29 confirmed with three probable.

Statewide:

--1,321 new cases Tuesday raised the confirmed total to 358,862 with 55,492 probable.

--20 fatalities raised the statewide death toll to 8,559 confirmed with 603 probable.

--22 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 1,144.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 151.