36 new COVID cases, no deaths in three parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 36 new COVID cases but no deaths in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

In St. Mary, 13 new cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,825.

St. Martin's 12 new cases raised its total to 2,049.

Assumption has 11 new cases for a total of 721.

The death tolls in the three parishes remain at 75 in St. Mary, 58 in St. Martin and 23 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,353 new cases raise the pandemic total to 157,455.

--33 newly reported deaths raise the statewide toll to 5,065.

--43 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitals for a total of 680.

--10 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 107.