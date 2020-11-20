35 new confirmed COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. No new fatalities were reported locally.

Across Louisiana, worrisome trends in the number of cases and in hospitalizations continued.

St. Mary has 12 new cases detected with molecular tests and listed as confirmed, running the pandemic total to 2,189. Another 82 cases were detected with the less sensitive antigen tests and are considered probable.

St. Martin has 14 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,506 with 39 listed as probable.

Assumption nine new cases for a confirmed total of 906 with 66 probables.

The death tolls remain at 89 in St. Martin with five deaths listed as probably COVID-related; 65 in St. Martin with five probables; and 24 in Assumption with one probable.

Statewide:

--4,814 new cases raise the pandemic count to 207,039 with 9,670 probable cases.

--34 new fatalities were reported for a pandemic toll of 5,985 with 248 probably COVID-related.

--43 more COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a total of 972.

--13 more people are on ventilators for a total of 101.