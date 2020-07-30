32 new COVID cases in three parishes; three deaths in St. Martin

The number of new COVID-19 cases in three local parishes continued to show a downward trend Thursday, but three new COVID fatalities were reported for St. Martin.

Statewide, deaths rose by a relatively large amount Thursday, but hospitalizations and ventilator usage grew more slowly than was the case at the height of the coronavirus resurgence that began in mid-June.

According to Louisiana Office of Public Health numbers, St. Mary had 14 new COVID cases in the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,356. The state's fatality count for St. Mary stayed at 47. St. Mary Coroner Eric Melancon said Wednesday that the fatality count from his office is 51.

In St. Martin, the three newly reported deaths raise the toll there to 43. Eight new St. Martin cases raise the pandemic total to 1,461.

In Assumption, 10 new cases raised the total to 531. The death toll remained at 19.

When the COVID resurgence was at its worst so far, the three parishes sometimes accounted for 100 new daily cases or more.

Statewide:

--1,708 new cases raised the pandemic total to 114,481.

--The 42 new deaths raised the state's toll to 3,811.

--The number of people in hospitals dropped by 20 to 1,524.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by 16 to 201.