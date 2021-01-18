31 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Thirty-one new confirmed cases, split about equally among St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes, were reported locally for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

No local fatalities were reported Monday. Statewide, hospitalizations dropped to the lowest level in two weeks.

St. Mary has 11 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 3,024 with another 521 probable cases.

St. Martin has 10 new cases for a total of 3,994 confirmed and 337 probable.

Ten new confirmed cases raise Assumption's total to 1,289 confirmed with 349 probable.

The death tolls remained at 97 confirmed with eight probable in St. Mary, 87 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin, and 27 confirmed with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--961 new cases bring the pandemic total to 327,054 confirmed with 42,897 probable.

--50 newly reported fatalities raise the statewide toll to 7,784 confirmed with 469 probable.

--36 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,894.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 239.