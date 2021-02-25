28 new COVID cases in local parishes

St. Mary and St. Martin each have 14 new COVID-19 cases for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One death listed as probably COVID-related was reported in St. Martin.

St. Mary now has a pandemic total of 3,321 confirmed cases with 792 probable. The death toll remains at 108 confirmed with 12 probable.

St. Martin now has a pandemic total of 4,418 confirmed cases with 407 probable. The death toll is now 102 confirmed with nine probable.

Assumption's case count was reduced by five for a total of 1,529 confirmed with 551 probable. The death total remains at 29 confirmed with four probable.

Statewide:

--779 new cases raise the pandemic case count to 368,218 confirmed with 59,471 probable.

--33 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,885 confirmed with 676 probable.

--8 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 679.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 100.