27 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

St. Mary has 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and Assumption has nine in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by three.

St. Mary has now had 2,986 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic began along with 518 probable cases.

St. Martin's case count is now 3,933 confirmed with 336 probable.

Assumption has had 1,261 confirmed cases with 338 probable.

No local fatalities were reported, so the pandemic death tolls remain at 97 with seven probable in St. Mary, 86 with eight probable in St. Martin and 27 with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--3,712 new cases were reported Friday for a pandemic total of 322,565 confirmed with 42,288 probable.

--58 new fatalities raised the death toll to 7,631 confirmed with 449 probable.

--26 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 2,001.

--3 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 242.