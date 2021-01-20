26 new COVID cases, one fatality in local parishes

St. Martin had 18 of the 26 COVID-19 cases reported at midday Wednesday for three local parishes. A fatality was also reported Wednesday in St. Martin.

Statewide, hospitalizations continued to decrease.

St. Martin's 18 new confirmed cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 4,066 confirmed with another 343 probable cases. The fatality reported Wednesday is the parish's 90th confirmed with nine probable.

St. Mary has six new confirmed cases for a total of 3,040 with 546 probable. The death toll remains at 97 confirmed with 10 probable.

Assumption has two new confirmed cases for a total of 1,309 confirmed and nine probable. The death toll remains at 27 confirmed and two probable.

Statewide:

--2,536 new cases Wednesday raise the confirmed total to 330,294 with 44,288 probable.

--59 deaths raise the pandemic toll to 7,881 confirmed with 522 probable.

--47 fewer people are in hospitals for a total of 1,858.

--6 fewer people are on ventilators, lowering the total to 243.