26 new COVID cases, one death in Thursday report

Three local parishes had 26 newly reported COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the 24 hours leading to midday Thursday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Meanwhile, state hospitalizations rose for the third time in four days.

St. Mary has four new cases for a total of 1,962 since the pandemic began. The death reported Thursday was a St. Mary resident. Seventy-nine St. Mary people have died from COVID-related causes.

St. Martin has 15 new cases Thursday for a total of 2,131. Assumption has seven new cases for a total of 774.

The death toll remains at 61 for St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--526 new cases raise the pandemic total to 170,621.

--5 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 5,416.

--17 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 564.

--8 more people are on ventilators for a total of 79.