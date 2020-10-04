26 new COVID cases, mostly in St. Martin, and one death in Sunday report

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases, 24 of them in St. Martin, and one fatality were reported for three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

The death was recorded for St. Mary, where 78 people have now died from COVID-related causes. Two new cases were reported here by the Louisiana Office of Public Health, raising the parish's total since the pandemic began to 1,949.

The 24 St. Martin cases raised that parish's total to 2,126. No new cases were reported for Assumption.

The death toll in those parishes remains at 61 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--878 cases recorded since midday Friday raise the total to 168,294.

--32 deaths raise the toll to 5,387.

--18 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized, lowering the total to 518.

--6 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 68.