26 new COVID-19 cases, one death in local parishes

Twenty-six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 of them in Assumption, were reported for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday for three local parishes. One new fatality was reported in St. Martin, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary had three new confirmed COVID cases for a total of 2,572 since the pandemic began. Those positives resulted from molecular tests. Another 195 positives resulted from the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has nine new confirmed cases for a total of 3,217 plus 199 probable.

Assumption's 14 new cases raise its case count to 1,076 confirmed with 140 probable.

The St. Martin fatality reported Monday raises the toll there to 74 confirmed with five probable. The tolls remain at 93 with six probable in St. Mary and 25 with one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,111 new cases raise the pandemic case count to 264,187 confirmed with 23,074 probable.

--65 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 6,775 confirmed and 332 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals jumped by 51 to 1,590.

--5 more people are on ventilators for a total of 174.