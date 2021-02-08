25 new COVID cases, no fatalities locally

Twenty-five confirmed new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No fatalities were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin or Assumption.

St. Mary has nine new confirmed COVID cases for a total of 3,233 confirmed since the pandemic began, plus 708 cases listed as probable.

St. Martin has also has nine new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 4,300 with 395 probable.

Assumption has seven new confirmed cases, raising its pandemic total to 1,506.

The death tolls remain at 106 confirmed with 11 probable in St. Mary, 98 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin, and 29 confirmed with three probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,184 new cases raise the pandemic total to 357,995 confirmed with 54,994 probable.

--23 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 8,541 confirmed and 601 probable.

--22 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals Monday, lowering the total to 1,144.

--6 more people are on ventilators for a total of 149.