24 new COVID cases in St. Mary and St. Martin

St. Mary has 16 new confirmed COVID cases and St. Martin has eight for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No local fatalities were reported.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 22.

St. Mary's pandemic case count is now 3,275 confirmed with 737 probable. The death toll remains at 106 confirmed with 11 probable.

St. Martin has had 4,366 confirmed cases with 401 probable. The number of COVID-related deaths remains at 101 confirmed with eight probable.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by one to 1,510 confirmed with 545 probable. The number of fatalities stays at 29 confirmed with four probable.

Statewide:

--1,312 new cases raise the total to 362,986 confirmed with 56,905 probable.

--16 new deaths make the toll 8,663 confirmed with 629 probable.

--126 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 875.

--9 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 142.