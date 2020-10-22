24 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Thursday for St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No new fatalities were reported.

Ten new cases since Wednesday raise St. Mary's pandemic total to 2,011.

St. Martin has eight new cases for a total of 2,191.

Assumption's six new cases raise the total there to 794.

The death tolls remain at 84 for St. Mary, 63 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--775 new cases make the pandemic total 178,171.

--9 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 5,593.

--10 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 598.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 64.