22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, no fatalities in local parishes

Twenty-two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 of them in St. Martin, were reported at midday Wednesday in three local parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Those confirmed cases were detected with molecular testing. Positives detected with the less sensitive antigen tests are listed as probable. St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes had 162 cases listed as probable Wednesday.

In St. Mary, six new confirmed cases raise the total to 2,169. The parish has another 78 probable cases.

St. Martin had 13 new confirmed cases Wednesday for a pandemic total of 2,480, plus 33 probable cases.

Assumption had three new confirmed cases for a total of 888. The parish has 51 probable cases.

The death tolls remain at 89 confirmed COVID-related deaths in St. Mary with another five probable; 65 in St. Martin with five probable; and 24 in Assumption with one probable.

Statewide:

--2,239 cases raised the total of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 200,982. Another 8,932 cases are listed as probable.

--28 confirmed deaths raised the toll to 5,939 with another 245 deaths probably related to COVID.

--12 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 886.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by one to 93.