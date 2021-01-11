21 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Twenty-one new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no fatalities were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said.

Nine new cases raised the confirmed case count in St. Mary to 2,927 with 454 probable cases.

Six confirmed St. Martin cases raised the total there to 3,790 with 311 probable.

Another six cases in Assumption raised the confirmed count to 1,226 with 300 probable.

No new local fatalities were reported Monday, so the death tolls stay at 97 confirmed with seven probable in St. Mary; 84 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin; and 27 with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,402 new cases raised the confirmed total to 312,290 with 35,944 probable.

--45 deaths raised the toll to 7,489 confirmed with 429 probable.

--22 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 1,982.

--7 more people are on ventilators for a total of 232.