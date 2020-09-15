21 new COVID-19 cases, one death in three parishes

The death of an Assumption Parish resident is being attributed to COVID-19, and a total of 21 new COVID cases were reported in the 24 hours leading to midday Tuesday.

In St. Mary, seven new cases raise the total since March to 1,843, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Martin has nine new cases for a total of 2,051.

Assumption has five new COVID cases for a total of 734. The death reported Tuesday raised the parish's toll to 24.

The number of COVID-related deaths in St. Mary remains at 75, in St. Martin at 59.

Statewide:

--426 cases raised the pandemic total to 158,318.

--26 deaths raise the pandemic total to 5,108.

--3 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 667.

--6 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 99.