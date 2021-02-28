20 new COVID cases, no fatalities in local parishes

Twenty new COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities were reported for three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

St. Mary has 11 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 3,333 confirmed and 803 probable.

St. Martin has seven new confirmed cases for a total of 4,433 confirmed with 410 probable.

Assumption has two new confirmed cases for a total of 1,534 confirmed with 556 probable.

The parish death tolls remain at 108 confirmed with 12 probable in St. Mary, 102 confirmed with 10 probable in St. Martin and 29 confirmed with five probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,502 new cases raise the pandemic total to 369,948 confirmed with 60,152 probable.

--21 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,923 confirmed with 685 probable.

--21 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 630.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 91.