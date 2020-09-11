19 new COVID cases, one death in local parishes

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases, more than half of them in Assumption, and one St. Mary death were reported for the 24 hours leading up to midday Friday.

St. Mary had five new cases Friday, making the total since the pandemic began 1,812. The newly reported fatality raises the death toll to 75.

St. Martin had three new cases Friday, raising its total to 2,037. Assumption's 11 new cases raised its pandemic total to 710.

St. Martin's COVID death total remains at 58, Assumption's at 23.

Statewide:

--844 new cases raised the pandemic total to 156,174.

--41 newly reported deaths pushed the total to 5,032.

--39 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 723.

--8 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 117.

Friday's statistics from the Louisiana Office of Public Health were based on 27,234 new tests.