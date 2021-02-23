19 new COVID cases, no deaths locally

Nineteen confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths were reported for three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said.

St. Mary has nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a pandemic total of 3,310 confirmed and 786 probable.

St. Martin has seven new cases for a total of 4,406 confirmed with 407 probable.

Assumption has three new cases for a total of 1,527 confirmed with 552 probable.

The death tolls remain at 108 confirmed with 12 probable in St. Mary, 102 confirmed with nine probable in St. Martin, and 29 confirmed with four probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,393 new cases raise the toll to 367,040 confirmed with 59,008 probable.

--26 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,834 confirmed with 669 probable.

--25 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 715.

--2 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 111.