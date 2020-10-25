18 new COVID cases, no deaths in three parishes

Eighteen new COVID cases were reported in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. No new fatalities were reported locally.

In St. Mary, 10 new COVID-19 cases raise the total since the pandemic began to 2,025.

St. Mary has seven new cases for a total of 2,208.

Assumption has one new case for a total of 2,208.

The death tolls remain at 85 for St. Mary, 63 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

---974 cases for the two days raise the pandemic case count to 179,842.

--17 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 5,631.

--24 fewer COVID-19 people are in hospitals for a total of 596.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by one to 66.