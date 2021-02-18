18 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality in local parishes

Three local parishes have 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday.

One confirmed COVID-related fatality was reported in St. Martin, which has reported 102 confirmed COVID deaths and eight probable. St. Martin had eight new confirmed COVID cases Thursday for a pandemic total of 4,384 confirmed and 402 probable.

St. Mary has seven new confirmed COVID cases for a pandemic total of 3,281 confirmed and 736 probable. The parish has had 106 confirmed COVID-related deaths with 12 probable.

Assumption has three confirmed cases for a total of 1,520 confirmed and 547 probable. The death toll in Assumption remains 29 confirmed with four probable.

Statewide:

--832 new cases raise the pandemic total to 364,535 confirmed with 57,311 probable.

--15 COVID fatalities raise the toll to 8,753 confirmed with 653 probable.

--26 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 823.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 128.